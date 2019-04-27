Road closures in Windsor for scout parade on Sunday

Road closures will be in place for the Scout Association’s National Parade in the town tomorrow (Sunday).

The Royal Borough announced on Twitter that Castle Hill and St Albans Street will be closed from 2.40pm to 3pm and 3.45pm to 4.30pm. St Albans Street will also be closed between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

This event recognises achievements of adults and young people within the scouts, held annually within Windsor Castle.