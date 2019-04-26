Horse sculptures form part of the 'World Horse Trail' organised by the World Horse Welfare

Eye-catching equine sculptures are on display in Eton and Windsor as part of a ‘World Horse Trail’ organised by the charity World Horse Welfare.

The 10 horses, created by sculptor Judy Boyt, each tell the story of a different aspect of the charity’s work in improving horses’ lives.

Emma Williams, director of fundraising at World Horse Welfare, said: “The horse sculptures are a fantastic visual way to celebrate some of the inspiring stories of rescued and rehomed equines.

“We’re delighted to be working with Judy Boyt again and are so grateful to her and all the artists, celebrities and sponsors who are helping us with the sculpture trail this year.

“We can’t wait to see many people enjoying the trail across Windsor and Eton over the coming months.”

Maps of the horse trail, which will be there until the end of July, can be found at Windsor Guildhall or the Tourist Information Centre.

A World Horse Trail app can also be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store.