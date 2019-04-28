Tesco Bags of Help scheme raises £4000 for charity

The Poppy Factory charity has been given £4,000 to help more veterans with health conditions back into work thanks to support from shoppers in Windsor.

Customers gave their backing to The Poppy Factory by voting for the charity in the Bags of Help scheme at the Tesco Superstore in Dedworth Road and the Tesco Express stores in Datchet, Langley, Windsor and Slough.

Each year the charity supports around 300 ex-Forces men and women with physical or mental health conditions back into employment.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who showed their support for our wounded, injured and sick veterans.”