Windsor Community Defibrillator Partnership host training sessions in the Guildhall

More than 80 local residents and employees attended two Windsor Community Defibrillator Partnership (WCDP) CPR/Defibrillator Training Sessions in the Guildhall on Wednesday, April 10.

The 90-minute training sessions are designed to inform members of the public how to respond should they find a person unconscious.

The training session was led by state registered paramedic Dick Tracey who has dedicated his time to training community groups on how to safely use community defibrillators.

The partnership was formed in 2016 by a group of representatives from local organisations, including Windsor Lions, with the aim to purchase and maintain strategically lifesaving equipment for the town and have currently installed and registered 11 Defibrillators with the NHS.

Dick Tracey said: “I am delighted with the tremendous level of interest from so many people of the town and areas around Windsor”.

WCDP have organised another two free training sessions for Wednesday, May 29 at the Guildhall.

Contact mikepsells@gmail.com to book a place.