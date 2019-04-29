Windsor designer to feature at London Craft Week

Award-winning pattern designer Lisa Todd will be involved in London Craft Week from Wednesday, May 8 to Sunday May, 12.

Attendees can join a “Discovering Mosaic Art” hosted by London School of Mosaic where guests will help create a large-scale mosaic designed by Lisa Todd.

She said: “2019 will be the fourth annual London Craft Week and I am delighted to have been invited to be part of this celebration of outstanding British and international creativity.

‘I can not wait to see my Polka design, part of the award-winning Ndebele collection, transformed in to a large-scale mosaic by workshop attendees under the guidance of the London School of Mosaic.”

The Windsor-based designer was awarded the Elle Decoration Print and Pattern Designer of the Year 2016 and an honourable mention in the Interior Product section of the European Design Award 2017.