'Fun run' for all ages and abilities to return to Windsor next year

A ‘fun-run’ event for people of all ages and abilities is set to take place in Windsor Great Park next year.

Parallel Windsor will host a range of distances for everyone, including 100m, 10k, 5k and 10k at the event in June 2020.

Parallel is a social enterprise aimed at ‘shining a positive light on disability inclusion’.

It will welcome all ages and abilities, with the event slogan of ‘Start Together, Finish Whenever’.

The last Parallel took place in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, in 2017 which attracted 4,500 runners, of which 45 per cent declared a disability.

Previous events to date have also raised more than £1million for about 100 disability charities.

Andrew Douglass, founder of Parallel said: “It has always been my ambition to make our flagship Parallel event a national celebration of inclusion, with disability at the heart of the experience.”

Registration for Parallel Windsor will open on June 28, 2019 at www.parallellifestyle.com, one year in advance of the event.