In pictures: Scout Association parade at Windsor Castle

A national event dating back nearly 80 years took place in the castle at the weekend.

The Scout Association held its annual parade at Windsor Castle on Sunday to recognise Queen’s Scouts, the highest youth award within scouting, and Gallantry award holders, who have been nominated for their bravery and heroism.

It also celebrated adult award holders, who have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to scouting as a volunteer.

The parade and service in Windsor Castle involves thousands of scouts.

In the morning, Queen’s Scouts formed up in Victoria Barracks for a rehearsal, while some adult award holders took part in a Mattins service in St George’s Chapel.

At about noon, the Quadrangle – a private area within castle grounds – fills with approximately 2,000 award holders and guests.

Here they take part in and view the National Scout Parade and review.

The Queen’s Scouts then parade into the Quadrangle and the review takes place before the parade moves down to St George’s Chapel for the National Scout Service.