Windsor Neighbourhood Plan submitted to Royal Borough

A neighbourhood plan which has been five years in the making was submitted to the Royal Borough last month.

The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan (WNP) aims to develop a shared vision for the neighbourhood and enable development of planning policies which reflect the wishes of people living in the area. The plan would run from 2019-2034.

Claire Milne, co-chairwoman of the WNP committee, said: “We try our best to guide the development of Windsor to go where people want it to go.”

“We want to make sure Windsor stays as green as possible,” said Ms. Milne.

The committee is working to find green routes in the area, such as tree lines, and sustainable green elements, particularly using hedges or small trees as fencing instead of brick walls.

Ms. Milne added: “People need to have respect for nature.”

The WNP committee is also keen to ensure it is sympathetic to the area and that heritage sites of local importance are protected.

They are working to maintain Leogland and Windsor Racecourse’s noise buffer areas and plan to upgrade Dedworth Road to make it greener.

The WNP’s submission to the borough marks the plan’s first official borough consultation.

Assets of community value, such as local green spaces and non-designated heritage assets can be nominated by the committee to the Royal Borough to be considered for local listing and be protected against development.

Windsor Royal Theatre and Alexandra Gardens have already been nominated by the Windsor & Eton Society and granted protection.

After the consultation the plan will be sent to a Government inspector for examination.

If all these stages pass successfully a referendum will be held in Windsor to see if the plan should be adopted.

Visit http://www.windsorplan.org.uk/ for more information.