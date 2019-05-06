Pancake day challenge raises more than £900 for charity

Windsor Homeless Project and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service have received cheques from the Windsor and Eton Flippin Pancake Challenge on Friday, April 26.

The annual event took place in March and raised more than £900.

Cheques were presented to the charities by ComXo CEO Andrew Try at its head office in Datchet.

Mr Try said: “It is great to be able to mix such a fun event with such important causes.”

Nine teams took part in the races this year with their entry fees contributing to the donations.

George Torpey, community fundraiser of Alexandra Devine, said: “As a charity Alexander Devine have such a great relationship with everyone at RBWM and it is always a pleasure to be involved in events with them.”

Nick Roberts, project manager of Windsor Homeless Project, said: “Thank you for thinking of the project, the money will be a great help with our ongoing work with the homeless in the town.”

Paul Roach, Windsor and Eton town manager, said: “We have been organising the annual races for over 10 years and it is a wonderful opportunity for business in the town to come together and raise money for important causes for the town centre.”