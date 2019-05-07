Atik nightclub licence under review following noise complaints

Thames Valley Police have submitted an application to review the premises license of Atik nightclub in William Street following an increase of complaints about noise disturbance.

The review was requested by the Thames Valley Police under the Prevention of Crime and Disorder Act, following numerous incidents of disorder at the premises which Thames Valley Police have been called to deal with since January 2018.

The incidents have raised public safety concerns regarding the safety of patrons at the premises, which includes disproportionate reactions by Door Staff to incidents.

There have also been reports of intoxicated under age persons involved in disorder or requiring assistance as a result of attending the premises, which can be in violation of the Prevention of Children from Harm.

A spokesperson from ATIK Windsor said: “We regret and are disappointed by the application to review our premises license, as we are proud of our track record in Windsor.

"We are fully aware of our professional and social responsibilities in terms of creating a fun and safe night out for our customers, while being mindful of our neighbours, and as such operate a detailed dispersal policy, employ qualified door teams and a welfare officer to name just a few initiatives.”

The application reference is PL000763 and the last date for representations is Tuesday, May 7.