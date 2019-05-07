Lady Gabriella Windsor to marry at St. George's Chapel later this month

Windsor will soon celebrate its third Royal wedding in a year.

Her Majesty The Queen will attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 18.

Lady Gabriella is the first cousin once removed of the Queen and daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

She attended Brown University in Rhode Island and has written for several media outlets including the Sunday Telegraph, the Evening Standard, The Spectator and Country Life.

Lady Gabriella will marry Thomas Kingston, who works in finance and investment as a Director of Devonport Capital.

Mr Kingston, who reportedly briefly dated Pippa Middleton in 2011, also worked as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace in Baghdad where he helped to mediate conflicts in Iraq and negotiate the release of hostages.

The couple got engaged last August on the Isle of Sark and a statement was later released from Buckingham Palace saying “Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston."

Their wedding will take place almost a year to the day that Meghan walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.

The Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend the marriage ceremony, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Revd David Conner, the begins at 12pm.