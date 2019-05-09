The Queen to attend royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor

St George’s Chapel will host its third royal wedding in a year, when Lady Gabriella Windsor marries Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle, on Saturday, May 18.

Lady Gabriella, 38, is the first cousin once removed of the Queen and daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

She will marry Thomas Kingston, who works in finance and investment as a director of Devonport Capital.

The couple got engaged last August on the Isle of Sark, and the wedding will take place almost a year to the day that Prince Harry and Meghan walked down the aisle on May 19.

The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the ceremony, which starts at noon, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Rev David Conner.

