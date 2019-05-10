St. George's School students learn about plastic waste with the Ocean Polymers

Students at St George’s School Windsor Castle shared their ideas about how to reduce plastic waste at sea during an assembly on Friday, May 3.

They were joined by the Slough-based Ocean Polymers team who plan to deliver a fleet of marine-based waste processing systems to reduce plastic.

Heather Wigglesworth, executive director, project and operations manager of Ocean Polymers, said: “What a complete honour to talk ideas and consider the impact of the mess we have made in our oceans with an exceptional group of children.”

Headmaster William Goldsmith said: “It was an absolute privilege for our school community to hear of such an inspirational initiative this morning, and it truly captured the interest and hearts of the pupils and staff alike.

“The buzz around school today from staff and pupils, all wanting to do something to help this project, demonstrates the opportunity for change.

“As one Year 5 pupil asked, “At what stage does the damage become irreversible?”

The school is teaming up with Dive Crew of Crowthorne to put scuba diving on the curriculum.