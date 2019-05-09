In pictures: Legoland creates Royal baby model at Windsor resort

Legoland has created a model of the Royal baby at it’s Windsor resort.

To celebrate the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Legoland’s modelmakers have created a three-centimetre likeness of the latest addition to the Royal Family.

Marking the occasion, the theme park is also offering free entry to any visitors named Archie until Friday, July 12.

Paula Laughton, head model maker at the Legoland Windsor resort, said: “We love to celebrate our royal neighbours’ news and wanted to mark this very special occasion in our own Legoland way

“Our guests love to spot our new models in Miniland and we can’t wait to see what they think of our latest royal addition.”

The new model has been added to the park’s ‘Miniland’ attraction, joining imitations of its parents and placed in front of a 39,960-piece model of Windsor Castle.