In pictures: Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen attend Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Duke of Edinburgh watched his 15-year-old granddaughter at the Royal Windsor Horse Show today as she competed at carriage driving.

The Duke, 97, who was himself at the reins of a horse-drawn carriage – although himself not competing – and daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex cheered on Lady Louise Windsor.

It was day two of the five-day horse show, an annual festival of showjumping, dressage, endurance and driving which has taken place every year since 1943.

The show is hosted in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen attended on a very wet Wednesday and today.

On Wednesday, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery was inspected by Major General Ben Bathurst, general officer commanding The Household Division.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, based in Woolwich, is responsible for firing Royal and ceremonial salutes. Once it had completed its review, it performed the Musical Drive to the delight of the crowds.