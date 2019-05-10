Windsor to host 'Freedom of Entry March'

Windsor will play host to a ‘Freedom of Entry March’ to say goodbye to the Household Cavalry, which has been in the town for more than 200 years.

On Saturday, May 18 residents are invited to view the parade which will comprise of up to 250 troops, eight mounted troops and the Band of the Blues and Royals.

They will march from Combermere Barracks at 2.30pm, along the Long Walk, Park Street, St Albans Street, Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street and Kings Road, with the regiment pausing at the Guildhall where a salute will be taken.

The march is part of a ‘goodbye’ before the unit moves to Salisbury Plain later this year, with the Welsh Guards occupying the barracks moving forward.

The Household Cavalry are moving home after more than two centuries as part of a major restructure and modernisation of the British Army.

A series of road closures will be in place to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Roads forming the parade route within the immediate town centre will be closed to all traffic from 2:30pm. No traffic will be allowed on the closed roads including private vehicles, delivery vehicles, buses and taxis. Emergency services will.

There will also be a number of parking suspensions on the roads forming the parade route between 12pm and 4:30pm on the Saturday.

Residents and businesses with Zone E and J parking permits who are affected by these suspensions are able to park in any street parking space within those zones that are not affected by the suspensions, or in Victoria Street car park.

Crowd control barriers will be erected early on Saturday morning along sections of Park Street, Castle Street, High Street and Sheet Street to enable people to view the parade safely.

Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), lead member for transport policy said: “This promises to be a special day, not just for the cavalry, but also for the residents of Windsor who are able to join in the farewell.

“The regiment’s long association with the town of Windsor will not be forgotten, but we will give a warm welcome to the Welsh Guards, who will occupy the barracks moving forward.

“A spectacle like this is so unique to Windsor and really captures the spirit of the town. I am very excited for the Freedom of Entry March, and want to thank businesses and residents in advance for the short-term disruptions that they will face, although we are doing all we can to minimise these.

“If you’re coming along on May 18, please plan ahead and be sure to check the traffic and parking suspensions.”

Visit www.roadworks.org for road closure and parking suspension updates.