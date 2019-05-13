Windsor Running Festival: Companies enter teams for half marathon corporate challenge

Windsor-based company Centrica is entering a team of runners for the Windsor Half Marathon Corporate Challenge to raise money for the charity Carers UK.

The energy and services multi-national based in Maidenhead Road entered a team of 20 into last year’s challenge in Windsor Great Park, raising £995 towards its £12,000 fundraising total for 2018.

This year Centrica is aiming to enter 30 runners of all abilities, and hopes to raise even more.

Gareth Rippingale, a director of the company, said: “We all really enjoyed last year’s race.

“We were a complete mix of abilities – from our fastest runner, and resident triathlon coach Tomas through to some first-time runners. As a company, we promote an active running community and we train together as a team through the year.

“It’s really important to Centrica that we engage in local events.

“It’s a virtuous circle, supporting local events, provid-ing an opportunity to raise money for charity partners, but also bringing us together as a team.

“This year, I’d love to

increase participation – I’m passionate about helping people realise athletic potential.

“So many people tell me they ‘can’t do’ these things, but my own experiences tell me they can – and we’ve proven it time and again!”

Centrica supports its runners by allowing the flexibility to train through lunchtime or to end the work day slightly early. It also has a gym at the office.

Five hundred places on the annual Windsor Half Marathon are specifically

reserved for Corporate Challenge teams, who pledge to raise a minimum of £100 for their designated charity, said race director Peter Hier.

“There is no limit to the number of entrants in each team and guest runners are welcomed – so invite your clients, suppliers, friends and family,” he said.

The winning first men’s team and the first women’s team each receive a Windsor Half Marathon Corporate Challenge prize and the company which raises the largest amount for charity will also receive a trophy.

Other companies already entered include Campbell Reith, Hg Capital, Intelex, Rolfe Judd and Lonza Biologics – who won last year’s Corporate Challenge.

The Windsor Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 29, with the Windsor Women’s 10k the day before.

For more information about the 2019 Windsor Half Marathon visit www.runwindsor.com

To enter a team in the Corporate Challenge, or find out about race day hospitality packages visit www.runwindsor.com/the-event/corporate-challenge/

Top tips for the race

Running coach James Thie gives his top tips on running your first half marathon:

Start with footwear: Every time your foot strikes the ground, around two to three times your body weight will go through your foot and rebound up through your body. Therefore, it is important to check your footwear is looking after you and giving you the right amount of cushioning. Poor footwear will lead to injuries. I’d advise heading to a running store to look at your gait analysis as they can give you professional advice on the best footwear for you.

Hydration: Training through spring and summer can be great with long evenings and light mornings, but the increased temperature means you must stay hydrated before, during and after training runs. This will help your recovery. Sometimes, a drink with electrolytes in is great for replacing what you sweat out during training.

Training Volume: All training needs to be progressive and increased at amounts that the body can cope with. If you miss training for any reason it’s not about trying to catch up afterwards. If your longest run has been around eight miles, then you have enough in the tank to complete the half.

Speed: Some speed work or quicker running will actually help your half marathon pace. Sometimes it can be as simple as putting some relaxed strides in at the end of your training run. Speed work doesn’t have to be short sprints. Running at a faster pace than your norm for 5k will also be great for your race-day preparation.

Mix it up: Variety of training runs and venues is a key ingredient to enjoying your running and challenging the body, both physically and mentally.

To register for the 2019 Windsor Half Marathon visit www.runwindsor.com or for places for the Windsor Women’s 10k go to www.windsorwomens10k.com