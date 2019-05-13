Windsor student wins TARGETjobs UK's first LGBTQ+ Undergraduate of the Year Award

A Windsor & Eton-born Lancaster University Management School student has won the first-ever TARGETjobs UK LGBTQ+ Undergraduate of the Year Award.

Fourth year student Tom Moran was one of four Lancaster students to be shortlisted for the 14 awards.

He said: “This is recognition for all the campaigns, events and societies I have been actively involved in during both college and university, by Clifford Chance, National Student Pride and Attitude Magazine.

“I would also like to thank and celebrate those shortlisted, and the finalists for this award, as I know together we will continue to promote and advocate for inclusion.”

Tom is the founder of Lancaster’s first Sign Language Society, the disability representative for LGBT and the lead for Students with Learning Differences.

He has also promoted BAE Systems disability and LGBTQ+ employee networks; represented the Management School in Boston, ensuring its smart city remains inclusive; and constructed the first signed version of a UK Eurovision Song Contest entry.

Shayna Mardenborough, a second year student who made the final 10, said: “To be recognised by such a large, global firm shows true advancement in the recognition of LGBT+ people.”

Matthew Howard, Undergraduate Careers Manager in the Lancaster University Management School, added: “All of us at Lancaster University Management School are absolutely delighted with an excellent achievement.”