Windsor lion sculptures will celebrate Queen Victoria's 200th anniversairy

The Lions of Windsor made their first appearance earlier this week ahead of the grand unveiling that will take place in the Royal Borough this summer to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria.

Each life-size fibreglass lion will be individually decorated by leading contemporary artists and designers including British textile and fabric designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and American designer Kaffe Fassett.

Amateur artists have also been given the opportunity to show off their talents.

The lion sculpture event is being organised by Megan Witty, who has produced a wide range of public art events and charity projects, including the Owls of Bath sculpture trail created in Bath last year.

Working alongside her as creative director is Windsor-based artist Lisa Todd.

Lisa said: “We are over the moon that the Lions of Windsor 2019 sculpture trail has attracted some of the most famous names in art and design from around the world and encouraged new and amateur artists to send us their submissions.

“Windsor is already a tourist hot spot and we are confident that the beautifully decorated lion sculptures will make Windsor and the surrounding area the destination event of the summer for residents, visitors and tourists.”

The sculpture trail will start on August 10 and three months later, the lions will be auctioned off with all profits going to various charities.