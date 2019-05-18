Thames Valley Police lead anti-terrorism seminar in Windsor

Anti-terrorism workshops were held for businesses in Windsor this week to raise awareness about terror threats and prevention methods.

Thames Valley Police counter terrorism security advisers gave advice to 30 businesses across two workshops at the Harte and Garter Hotel about what can be done to prevent attacks.

The seminars discussed the UK terror threat level, that has been at severe since October 2014, prevention strategies, hostile reconnaissance and methods of attack.

Paul Roach, Windsor, Eton and Ascot town manager, said: “It’s not about scaring people, it’s about people being vigilant.

“Our towns become safer because there are more eyes looking out for suspicious activity.”

Advice included reporting any behaviour which people may find suspicious even if it seems insignificant.

Worrying traits can include viewing extreme material online, promoting hateful ideas, spotting unusual deliveries in the workplace, stockpiling weapons, asking unusual or repetitive questions, or strange financial transactions.

Intervention from members of the public has helped to prevent 23 planned attacks across the country over the past four years, these include 10 since March 2017.

Thames Valley Police recommend people dial 101 to report anything suspicious and call 999 in the event of an emergency.