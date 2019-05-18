Windsor Lions distributes over £1000 to disability riding schools

The Windsor Lions distributed more than £1,000 to disability riding groups after sponsoring the Riding School for the Disabled Association (RDA) at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The money was distributed to six different groups from all over Berkshire and adjoining counties in both the Riding and Carriage Driving categories.

The RDA entered the Fancy Dress Competition at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last Thursday. Park Lane RDA representing Wales were the eventual winners of the Lions Club of Windsor Cup.

The Penniwells RDA representing India came in second and the Horse Rangers Association, also representing India, came third.

Lion Roger Hale, Windsor Lions event manager, said: “We love being involved in this event. All the riders and support folk are so enthusiastic and clearly go to so much trouble with their costumes – they are highly innovative.”