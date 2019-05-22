Official photographs from Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding have been released

03:00PM, Wednesday 22 May 2019
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston have released three official photographs from their wedding day.
The photographs were taken by Hugo Burnand at Frogmore House, Home Park, Windsor.
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston were married at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.