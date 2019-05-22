Windsor pair sentenced for drug offences

A 21-year-old man has been jailed and a 19-year-old woman given a suspended sentence for drug offences.

Josh O’Reilly, of The Limes, Windsor was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 18 months on licence, while Lucy MacNab of Westmead, Windsor was given an 18-month sentence suspended for 12 months at Reading Crown Court on Friday, April 17.

In October 2017 a car the pair were travelling in was stopped by police, who found large quantities of class A and class B drugs.

They were charged in January 2019.

O’Reilly pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and two counts of conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

MacNab pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and two counts of conspiracy to supply a class B drug. She will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that O’Reilly and MacNab have been brought to justice.

“I hope this demonstrates the seriousness in which we take drug dealing in our communities and that we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice."