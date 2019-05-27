Windsor Estate awarded highest rating for specialist sites

The Windsor Estate, including Windsor Forest and The Great Park, has been awarded the highest rating from a nature body for the condition of its specialist sites.

The ‘favourable’ rating from Natural England now covers all Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) located across the estate.

The SSSI sites awarded the rating include Windsor Forest and Great Park, the latter of which is also classified as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Swinley Brick Pits, Swinley Park and Swinley Forest were also commended.

All of these locations are of importance as they are home to veteran oak and beech trees, ancient woodlands and rare wildlife.

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger of Windsor Great Park, said: “Preserving and protecting such a large and precious landscape takes an extraordinary amount of dedication from many people and this is the culmination of a lot of hard work from past and present employees.

“I would like to thank the entire team at Windsor Great Park who work tirelessly to ensure that our visitors can enjoy it now, and for generations to come alongside the wildlife that lives here.”

The award is the result of several years of work by The Crown Estate’s team at Windsor to provide habitats for the veteran trees, rare insects and fungi.

This includes diverting horse tracks to protect the roots of nearby ancient trees, and planting shrubs that provide nectar for insects.

Andrew Smith, Natural England manager for the Thames area, said: “I am really pleased that all the hard work put into the estate over the years has come to fruition, and that Windsor Forest and Great Park SSSI and SAC has earned ‘favourable’ condition status.

“This shows the value of commitment and great partnership working. I am also tremendously grateful for all of the input over the years by dedicated volunteers in recording the huge diversity of species found at this exceptional site.

“We look forward to continued work with The Crown Estate to maintain, enhance and secure habitats for the future benefit of Windsor’s incredible ancient and veteran trees and the wildlife that depend on them.”