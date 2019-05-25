Care home residents recapture 1950s life in community event

Mountbatten Grange care home in Helston Lane flashed back to the 1950s in a special rock ‘n’ roll themed event.

On Monday residents from across the community jived along to Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley and the Comets, widely considered the world’s first rock ‘n’ roll anthem, to mark the 65th anniversary of the record.

Residents and staff from Mountbatten Grange rehearsed a special dance routine that they performed in front of the enthusiastic crowd of guests.

Saad Baig, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, said: “It was nice to see how many people enjoyed the dance routines.”

Members of Winton House care home in Dedworth came along to put their dance skills to the test alongside other elderly members of the community and their carers.

“It was an inclusive family event,” said Saad of the party that is part of Care UK’s nationwide initiative to encourage residents to relive their youth through 1950s dance events.