Urgent appeal for donations at Windsor foodbank as demand doubles

Windsor Foodshare, that relies on donations from residents, has issued an urgent appeal for more supplies as demand has increased in the last few months.

The foodshare has collection points at Waitrose in Windsor town centre and Tesco in Dedworth that are located beside the tills so shoppers can conveniently deposit food donations that they’ve purchased.

The precise reason for this recent surge of residents who are dependent on the foodshare cannot be determined as Windsor Foodshare never take personal information from the people they help.

Some people who have shared their stories attribute their struggles to universal credit.

“We’re seeing new people, for some its the first time they’ve need to come to a foodshare,” said Sarah Howard, co-ordinator at Windsor Foodshare.

Windsor Foodshare is asking for more supplies of tinned fish, milk, cooking sauce, tinned tomatoes, tinned vegetables, tinned pasta such as spaghetti hoops, custard, rice pudding, tinned fruit, jam and honey, biscuits, squash, rice, tea, coffee, sugar and toiletries including sanitary products.

Sarah said: “Toiletries are not as important even though they are very much appreciated, we always prioritise food.”

They have healthy stocks of cereal, dried pasta, baked beans and soup.

Volunteers at Windsor Foodshare are helping to spread awareness about the current food shortage through their social media channels.

Sarah added: “I would like to say thank you so much to all the people who regularly donate to Windsor Foodshare.”