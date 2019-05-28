Kids encouraged to get creative for the Royal Windsor Summer Show this half term 

Organisers of the Royal Windsor Summer Show are encouraging parents and kids to ‘get creative this half term’.

The Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society (RWRHS) show will take place on Saturday, July 20 at St George’s School gardens in Datchet Road from 11am-5pm.

It gives adults and children the opportunity to enter things they have grown, baked and made into a number of classes for the chance to win a rosette or a trophy.

This year the show is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth and the Victorian era is the theme for many of the entries.

There are more than 28 junior arts and crafts classes to enter including painting a portrait of the Queen Victoria and making a papier-mache hot air ballon.

Chairman of the society, Andrew Try said: “In this day and age where children lives centre around technology, it is more important than ever to get them away from screen time and engage them other more meaningful activities .”

“The society’s aim is to celebrate and encourage creativity through the enjoyment of craft, gardening and cooking - creating happy memories doing simple things.

Find out more at rwrhs.com/