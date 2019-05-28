Owner of new Windsor convenience store 'looking forward to settling into the community'

The owner of a new convenience store in Windsor is looking forward to settling into the community.

Costcutter, in Springfield Road, opened its doors to shoppers on Friday.

The 1400 sq ft shop offers food-to-go, fresh and chilled goods as well as an in-store bakery.

A post office will also operate there from early July.

Store owner Charul Patel said: “The range on offer has been selected with the local community in mind.

“We know local shoppers are looking for daily top-up items and easy to prepare, great quality food and they will find that in abundance in our store.”

The launch event included an official ribbon cutting, food sampling and a raffle with all proceeds going to the Lawns Nursery School in Imperial Road.