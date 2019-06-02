Painter to unveil new collection at Castle Fine Art gallery

Painter Lawrence Coulson will unveil his latest collection, Celebration, at Castle Fine Art on 2 King Edward Court on Saturday.

The artist will mark his 20-year career by giving art enthusiasts an opportunity to be some of the first people to see his new collection.

Lawrence has been capturing landscapes in the style of the Old Masters since 1999, when he was signed by leading UK fine art publisher, Washington Green.

His work expresses the natural beauty and meaning of the simple things around us.

Stephanie Winn, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, said: “We are very excited to welcome Lawrence to the gallery to reveal his new collection and celebrate his fantastic career to date.

“His work is timeless and has always been popular with collectors since we first exhibited it, and I have no doubt that Celebration will be just as sought after.”

Lawrence Coulson added: “The idea behind my latest paintings was to encapsulate all that I have become as an artist over the last 20 years, highlighting subject matter, technique and palette.

“It is a celebration of a journey that has had high and low points, has taken me to amazing locations and introduced me to some lovely people.

“It is a celebration of the beautiful world around us.

“It is a celebration of art.

“It is a celebration of life.”