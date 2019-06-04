Mayor welcomes first Royal Windsor Steam Express to Windsor & Eton Riverside

The Mayor Sayonara Luxton welcomed the first Royal Windsor Steam Express as it arrived at Windsor and Eton Riverside station this morning (Tuesday).

Mr David Buck, owner and chairman of The Steam Dream Rail Co. greeted mayor Sayonara Luxton when the train arrived at 9:36am.

This is the first scheduled steam train service from Waterloo in over half a century and will run three times every Tuesday throughout the Summer until September 3.

The Royal Windsor Steam Express is pulled by a B1 Class Locomotive – ‘Mayflower’ – that was built in 1948 and is still sporting its original British Rail apple green livery.

There are three classes of travel including 1950’s Pullman Style Dining carriage with wood-panelled walls, table lamps and curtains reminiscent of a bygone era as well as First Class Restaurant Cars with wood panelling and large picture windows.

Tickets range from £35 up to £85 per person for the Pullman Style Dining experience with Champagne brunch.