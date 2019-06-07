Olympian talks about her involvement with Windsor Running Festival

Recently announced returner to the 2019 Windsor Women’s 10k, five-time Olympian Jo Pavey MBE will be starting the race and joining runners along the route through Windsor Great Park on Saturday, September 28.

Here, she talks to us about her love of running and why she chose to return to Windsor for this race:

“I’ve loved being active since I was a child, but it wasn’t obvious that I could be a runner.

“On sports day at primary school we only did 70m sprints and I wasn’t particularly good at that!

“It wasn’t until secondary school, when we were asked to run two laps of the grass track that I loved running and shortly after that I joined the local athletics club, Exeter Harriers.

“This was the start of my lifelong passion for running.

“In terms of my running career, I think winning a European gold medal at the age of 40 was my most significant achievement.

“This was because the gold came at a time when I least expected it – being over the age of 40 and being a busy mum just coming back from having a baby, this win felt extremely special.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Windsor Women’s 10k for a second year.

“The positivity surrounding last year’s event was astounding and I just had to be a part of it again.

“There’s something special about this event; the beautiful scenery of the course winding through Windsor Great Park, the overwhelming local support from friends and family and the passion of every runner to promote women’s running and cheer each other on as much as possible.

“I think it’s key to encourage people to get active and I’ve been pleased to see the big upsurge in the popularity of running recently but I still think more could be done to promote families enjoying active time together.

“Another reason I love the Windsor Running Festival is because there are also Sprite Sprints on both days and the Glynn Shefford Memorial Run just after the Half Marathon starts on the Sunday.

“It’s especially important to me to support women’s running. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or an elite athlete chasing a new PB – this 10k is more than a race, it’s a community. I’ll be running to enjoy myself and support everyone else along the way.”

In memory of Glynn Shefford, a local scout leader from Old Windsor who was involved in organising the very first Windsor

Half Marathon in 1981, each year the Windsor Running Festival hosts the Glynn Shefford Memorial Run after the Windsor Half Marathon on the Sunday.

Open to anyone over the age of 10, the 2.5mile race can be run, or walked to commemorate the great work Glynn did across the borough.

The course starts on the Half Marathon site and winds through the beautiful Great Park, finishing down the Long Walk.

Race director Peter Hier said: “Glynn was always the first one on site, and the last to leave – he continued to play such an important role in the organisation of the Windsor Half Marathon even through his battle with cancer, which he sadly lost in 2008.

“As Glynn was always supporting young people there are two trophies in each of the following three young athletes age groups: U13 Boys & Girls, U15 Boys & Girls and U17 Boys & Girls.

We honour Glynn, the fantastic person he was and the enormous support he gave the local community, through hosting this run and really hope you all get involved – it’s a magnificent run, especially if you don’t fancy the full 13.1 miles of the Half”

For smaller, sprinting sprites, aged five to nine, there is a 50m Sprite Sprint Dash, which will take place before the main event of the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday, September 28 and then also before the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday, September 29.

Entries for sprite sprinters are taken on the day, there’s a 50p entry fee and numbers are given out as your register. To register for the memorial run on the Sunday at 10.15am, just after the Windsor Half Marathon, visit www.runwindsor.com