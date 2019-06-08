Windsor College students perform play in London

Performing arts students at Windsor College took the play Chaos to London on Wednesday, May 8.

They had the opportunity to perform at the 250 seater Albany theatre in Deptford as part of Connections 2019, the National Theatre’s nationwide youth theatre festival.

About 300 youth theatres and schools have staged ten newly commissioned plays as part of the scheme, ten performances of which will be taken to the National theatre in July.

Natalie Jones Performing Arts Lecturer at Windsor College said: “The students were brilliant, absolute professionals throughout this process, bringing so many creative ideas to the project and giving a fantastic performance on the night.

“The National Theatre directors who attended their show in both Windsor and at the Albany, were really impressed by their performances and professionalism.”

Playwright Laura Lomas wrote Chaos to embrace and celebrate the unpredictable energy, trouble and beauty of chaos.

“I didn’t want it to always make sense, but I did want it to feel very alive – all the ways I remember feeling as a teenager” she said.

For more information about studying performing arts or to apply for a course for September visit windsor-forest.ac.uk