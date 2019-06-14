Holy Trinity Garrison Church celebrates 175th anniversary

A church which was built on the command of Queen Victoria will be celebrating its 175th anniversary this weekend.

Holy Trinity Garrison Church, in Trinity Place, is welcoming everyone to join a special service at 10.30am and evensong at 6.30pm to celebrate.

The church was designed by renowned architect Edward Blore, who is best known for his work on Buckingham Palace, with the foundation stone laid by Prince Albert in 1842. It was consecrated in 1844.

The morning service on Sunday will be led by the new Rector of Windsor, the Rev Canon Sally Lodge, and will include a tribute to the Rev Arthur Robins, who was rector from 1873 to 1899.

Stephen Holton, churchwarden at Holy Trinity Church, said: “Reverend Arthur Robins was very vocal about the living conditions of the poor and the lot of the ordinary soldiers, particularly in Windsor and was known affectionately as the Soldiers’ Bishop.

“He was also a chaplain to Queen Victoria and the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII.”

He was given a silver-covered autograph book by the future king, which was signed by royalty and many well known politicians of the period, including Tsar Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm II, and more recently, by Queen Elizabeth when she visited the church as a child.

Invited guests will be asked to sign the book after the service on Sunday.

The church celebrated its 150th anniversary with special guest Prince Andrew and although no royalty will be attending this year, guests include the High Sheriff, senior representatives from the Household Division and previous clergy from the church.