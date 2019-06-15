Windsor Forest Colleges Group celebrates two years since merger

The Windsor Forest Colleges Group celebrated its second birthday last Friday, June 7.

East Berkshire College and Strode’s College merged in 2017 and the group has three main college campuses - Langley College, Strode’s College and Windsor College.

The celebration took place at Windsor College in St. Leonards Road

Kate Webb, Group Principal and CEO said: “Today we have three incredible campuses. Windsor and Strode’s deliver a fantastic sixth form education and Langley delivers a progressive technical education.

Together we are better and stronger and over the last two years thousands of students have benefitted from the new college group.”

She added: “Our sum of expertise is definitely greater than our individual parts and I am excited to see what the next two years bring.”

Since the colleges joined forces Strode’s College have celebrated record-breaking A Level results in 2018 and Strode’s and Windsor achieved 100 per cent pass rate for all BTEC courses.

Langley college now has 41 per cent of Langley College students now progressing to university.

For more information visit www.windsor-forest.ac.uk or call 01753 793000.