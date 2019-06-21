Windsor Triathlon competitors fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Windsor Triathlon returned on Sunday to see more than 2,500 triathletes battling it out on the intense course in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Now in its 28th year, sports stars Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and former top rugby player Jonny Wilkinson joined the race.

Triathletes began the race with a swim in the River Thames before cycling across open roads, running alongside Windsor Castle and down the Long Walk.

Jenna Charman, marketing executive at Human Race, said: “Having been awarded the British Triathlon Federation Event of the Year a staggering seven times, it is one the most anticipated events on the triathlon calendar.

“The race finishes with a stunning run route on royal grounds, leading participants past Windsor Castle before taking them out onto the spectacular Long Walk.

“We’re delighted that the event is still going strong, and that we’re once more able to host such a fantastic celebration of triathlon in an historic and beautiful surrounding.”

Since its inception in 1991, the Windsor Triathlon has gone on to become one of the UK’s most iconic triathlon events and has been awarded the British Triathlon Federation (BTF) ‘Event of the Year’ seven times.

Competitors raising more than £150 for Macmillan by Sunday, June 23 will be entered into a prize draw to win four Queen Anne Enclosure tickets at Ascot Racecourse for the Summer Mile Family Raceday on Saturday, July 13.