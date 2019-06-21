Historical painting of Windsor Castle found after four year hunt

A painting described as an ‘important part of Windsor’s history’ has been found in the basement of Maidenhead Town Hall after a four-year search by the great-grandson of the artist.

The View of Windsor Castle from Eton Wick was painted by Wilfred Huggins some time between 1943 and his death in 1949.

It was gifted to the council about 20 years ago in memory of his son Cllr Marsden Huggins, who died aged 33 in 1947.

Tudor Marsden-Huggins began the search in 2015 after he could not find the painting at Windsor Guildhall – where it was listed as being on display by ArtUk – a public art display website.

“When I realised the painting was not where it was supposed to be I went into panic,” said Tudor.

“My great-grandfather had donated the piece as a tribute to his son, and it was hoped Windsorians would be able to enjoy it in perpetuity.”

The painting was eventually located after Dr Brigitte Mitchell from the Windsor Historical Society was made aware of a number of artworks that were in storage in the basement of Maidenhead Town hall.

Dr Brigitte Mitchell said: “This painting is one of the most important pieces of work in the civic collection and it is great news that it has been located.

“Windsor Historical Society is delighted to work with the family to give residents back their right to enjoy this amazing piece.”

Tudor added: “I want to thank the Windsor Historical Society and the Royal Borough for helping locate the painting. It’s in bad condition and we have nowhere to display it but I’m convinced we can find a way to bring it back to its former glory.”

The Royal Borough said the painting was not ‘lost’ as it was always aware where the painting was, being kept in storage in the basement.