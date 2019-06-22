The Royal Windsor Duck Race returns to Bath Island

The Royal Windsor Duck Race returns on Saturday, June 29 and support is needed from businesses to sponsor ducks for the day.

Firms are asked to sponsor at least four ducks for £25 each.

Every sponsor will have their business promoted throughout the day to the thousands of people who attend the annual summer fair.

Thanks to the support of businesses, more than £38,000 has been raised for numerous charities and have assisted the delivery of new Christmas decorations in the town centre.

The winning prize for the business duck race is a day out on the river with a drinks and food hamper valued at more than £600 for 10 people.