Creative designers ready for Windsor Lions Sculpture Trail

The full list of artists whose work will be featured in the Lions of Windsor and Maidenhead sculpture trail has now been announced.

More than 70 artists will be painting and decorating supersized lion sculptures which will be on show around the Royal Borough in August to raise money for charity.

Artist and social media star Amrit Singh, widely known as @MRASINGH, is creating his own conservation themed lion for the trail.

“One of the best things about the trail is raising money for charity,” said Amrit, who is supporting wildlife charity Tusk.

Tusk has branded 2019 the Year of the Lion with the news that lions are now more endangered than polar bears.

Amrit hopes the trail will encourage Windsor residents to discover new parts of the town.

“There are lots of hidden gems in Windsor,” he said.

Another of the artists lending her trademark style to the public art event is Dame Zandra Rhodes, who has been designing clothing since the Seventies and has worked with Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury. Her lion will match her famous pink locks.

British fashion designer Craig Wheatley, who designs for Louis Vuitton and Christian Lacroix, will also be designing a lion with a camouflage peony design. Also involved is Windsor-based artist Lisa Todd, who won the Elle Decoration Pattern Designer of the Year award in 2016.

The lions will be sold at auction in November with all proceeds going to charity.

For more information about the project, visit lionsofwindsor.org