    • Hikers climb Yorkshire's three highest peaks in memory of former Windsor charity volunteer

    The sister of a former Windsor resident has walked the three highest peaks in Yorkshire to raise money in her memory.

    In 2017, Corinne Leatherbarrow, the founder of anxiety support group Up Windsor, took her life after a long struggle with depression.

    On Saturday, Corinne’s sister Lisa Turner and husband Craig raised £2,000 for the charity Mind by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

    It saw the pair hike 26 miles and scale the Dale’s three highest peaks – Ingleborough, Pen-y-ghent and Whernside in 12 hours, despite walking through the pouring rain.

    Lisa said the hardest part was walking down the stairs at home the next day.

    About £2,000 has been raised for Mind, a charity Corinne volunteered for.

    To donate to Lisa and Craig’s cause visit: www.justgiving. com/fundraising/lisa-turner50

