In pictures: Windsor Championship Dog Show

Pooches from across the country are competing in the annual Windsor Championship Dog Show, which returned to Windsor Home Park today

Nearly 10,000 dogs are set to compete in the show, which runs until Sunday.

Families wanting to welcome a dog into the family can encounter almost 200 different breeds, explore various dog-related activities and speak to experts from the Kennel Club.

“The Windsor Championship Dog Show is a great day out for dog lovers, with nearly 200 breeds to see over the four days,” said Irene Terry, show secretary.

“With Windsor Castle as a backdrop and our usual ‘garden party’ atmosphere it is very popular with everyone.”

The four days of the show will host different pedigree dog breeds which will be individually judged.

Best in Show will this year be judged by Ronnie Irving, Best Puppy in Show by Meg Purnell-Carpenter and Best Veteran in Show by Stuart Band.

Mrs Terry added: “This year looks set to follow the standard of previous years and what our exhibitors and visitors expect from us.

“Last year we also had visitors arriving from 21 countries around the world and it is increasing each year.”

Admission is free and car parking costs £10.

Visitors can bring their own dog as a ‘spectator’ for £8.

They must be over four months old, fully vaccinated and be kept on the lead at all times.