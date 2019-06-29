Castle View Windsor nominated for 'The UK's Most Outstanding Retirement Living Development'

Castle View Windsor has been nominated as ‘The UK’s Most Outstanding Retirement Living Development’ and picked up the UK Over 50s Housing Award.

The retirement home in Helston Lane is a new generation premium retirement village offering 64 contemporary 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments from £375,000.

Robin Hughes, CEO of Castle View Retirement Living, said: “Retirement is a time to look forward to, but people don’t want to be made to feel old - they want to feel alive, vibrant and stimulated, so we aim to provide homes that complement their new lifestyle.

“The concept of this new style of retirement living has been drawn from the very best of what’s available around the world.

“Having worked in this space for over 20 years, I have seen how the concept has evolved, not just in the UK but internationally, and it’s great to get such recognition and be regarded as ‘simply the best’.”

The independently-owned Castle View was developed by Retirement and Care Village Partners backed by Octopus Investments.

Facilities include a spectacular Sky Lounge and roof deck for views of Windsor Castle, golf putting practice and plane spotting, a restaurant for lunch and dinner that also caters for private dining or celebration parties, two bars and lounges and a tranquil library.