Windsor residents attend the Time Is Now mass lobby

A group of Windsor residents attended the Time Is Now mass lobby at Westminster on Wednesday (June 26).

A coalition of constituents, environmental organisations, religious groups and more united to tell MPs the time is now to end our contribution to climate change and restore our natural environment.

The Windsor group included Hannah Needham, founder of Wild About Datchet and Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust volunteer, ‘Plastic Free Windsor’ volunteers and Charles Appleby from N0CO2.

It was their intention to ask Windsor Conservative MP Adam Afriyie to support the motion to declare a climate emergency which was passed by RBWM council on Tuesday, June 25.

While many MPs did appear, unfortunately the Windsor group were only able to meet Adam’s office manager.

However, a future meeting with Adam was agreed and hopefully will be a productive follow-up meeting about the environment after his meeting earlier in June with Wild About Datchet founder Hannah Needham.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust engaged with several MPs from the three counties including Phillip Lee MP for Bracknell and Leyla Moran MP for Oxford West and Abingdon.