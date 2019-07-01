Mark Bowra MBE guest of honour at Windsor Boys' School speech day

Windsor Boys’ School were joined by former pupil Mark Bowra MBE at the annual speech day on Tuesday (June 25) evening.

A Lieutenant Colonel with the Royal Marines, Mark’s life changed forever when he suffered a devastating stroke.

During a year’s stay in hospital Mark’s strength and determination shone through as he refused to give into his condition.

“It’s all about practice,” said Mark who has received enormous support from family, friends and charities including Help for Heroes.

He competed in the 2016 and 2017 Invictus Games where he was awarded the gold medal for swimming.

The Bowra Foundation has recently been established to support all people affected by brain injuries.

Next June Mark is to embark on his biggest challenge as he walks, cycles, paddles and swims from John O’Groats to Land’s End alongside fellow injured war veterans, contemporaries and others afflicted with brain injuries from all walks of life.

“The challenge is to demonstrate that with courage, determination and cheerfulness in the face of adversity anything is possible,” said Mark.

Visit bowra-foundation.org to get involved.