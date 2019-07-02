In pictures: Windsor and Eton Rotary summer fayre and duck derby

Around 1000 people conjugated in Alexandra Gardens for the annual Windsor & Eton Rotary Summer Fayre and Duck Race on the hottest day of the year.

The free-entry summer fayre featured a fun fair, charity stalls, BBQ, beer tent and live entertainment from Windsor Boys’ School Jazz Band, Accordion Orchestra, Bagshot Brass Band and Denny’s Fitness Dancers.

“The highlight of the show is always the duck race,” said Paul Roach, Windsor, Eton & Ascot town manager.

The tradition sees more than 200 rubber ducks thrown off the wooden bridge on Bath Island to battle it out in a fifteen minute race.

“Everyone loves it,” said Paul “They even buy duck quakers to join in the fun.”

The River Thames’ strong flow made the race a “hard fought battle” and saw between 50 and 60 ducks cross the finish line almost at the same time.

Despite the task this presented for judges, 10-year-old Malakai Morton was declared the winner and awarded £400.

The sponsored business ducks raised £2000 for numerous charities.

Ascot Racecourse were announced the winners and success was especially sweet as this was the first time they had entered the competition.

They won a food hamper day trip on the River Thames Windsor & Eton Rotary Club members, Kris Cruises.