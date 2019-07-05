Tivoli contract with Royal Borough criticised for poor performance

The firm which maintains Windsor’s parks and open spaces is in the “last-chance saloon” after the Royal Borough leader called its work “completely unacceptable,” writes Amy Horsfield.

Tivoli Services, responsible for grounds maintenance services across the Royal Borough, has been given two to four weeks to raise its standards.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities and Windsor, said: “The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead works closely with its partners to ensure high standards are maintained.

“We expect a higher standard in Windsor and recognise how important these things are.”

At a cabinet meeting at York House, Windsor, on Thursday, June 27, Cllr Rayner said the council had met Tivoli executives and were told resources, including a new management structure, had been secured to improve poor performance in specific areas.

At the cabinet meeting, leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “Tivoli’s performance has been completely unacceptable.”

Cllr Dudley said: “The day before the May elections, streets in my borough were completely strewn with rubbish.

“We will end our contract with them if they do not improve.”

He said he expected their work to be improved by the time the performance report comes back to cabinet.

Tivoli has been issued a final notice to improve while officers look at sourcing alternative providers.

Yesterday (Thursday), Cllr Dudley told the Express that things had already started to improve.

He said: “We expect performance to be better and right now Tivoli are in the last chance saloon.”

In a statement to the Express, Mark Heath, commercial director for Tivoli, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, and are committed to delivering a quality service which everyone can be proud of.

“There is always room for improvement, and we are working closely with members of the council to develop our service plans in line with their key priorities.

“Our main focus for the rest of 2019 and beyond will be to deliver a grounds maintenance service of the highest standard to the RBWM communities, and provide the right culture of continuous improvement, efficiencies and value of money to the borough and its residents.”