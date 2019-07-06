Victorian theme for Windsor Express Photography competition

The Windsor Express Photography Challenge is returning to the Royal Windsor Summer Show this year, giving budding photographers a chance to reveal their talents.

With less than a month to go until this year’s show, which is run by the Royal Windsor Horticultural Society, we are calling on readers to enter one of its fun competitive classes.

In honour of the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth, this year’s photography challenge is centred on ‘Victorians and their impact on the modern world.’

This can include any photos inspired by the industrial revolution, the railways, engineers such as Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Victorian architecture and literature or even Victorian fancy dress.

The winning snap will be printed in the Express, which sponsors the show.

Entries must be in hard copy form and not exceed 10x8in, including mount.

The show takes place on Saturday, July 20 from 11am – 5pm in St George’s School in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Making a guest appearance at the show is Mark Tilling, star of Channel 4’s Extreme Chocolate Maker and winner of 2016’s Creme de la Creme on BBC Two.

Mark has created a Royal Afternoon Tea inspired by Queen Victoria’s favourite treats with his own modern twist to it to create something truly special and unique for the show.

“I have been involved with the Royal Windsor Horticultural Society for the past four years now and the show goes from strength to strength and its been a great honour to have worked on the show,” he said.

Mark has also created The Mark Tilling challenge cup which involves creating an afternoon tea fit for Queen Victoria.

Visit rwrhs.com/summer-show/ for more information.