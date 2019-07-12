Application to build 37 homes on Squires Garden Centre site are submitted

Plans to build 37 homes at the former site of Squires Garden Centre in Dedworth have been submitted.

A previous application to build 39 homes on the site was withdrawn in March, just days before it was due to go before a Windsor Urban Development Management Panel.

The centre, in Maidenhead Road, closed in October.

The site is on greenbelt land and forms part of the HA11 site in the Borough Local Plan which has been earmarked for 450 homes by the council.

Bray Parish Council recommended the first application for refusal in February, dismissing the grounds for ’very special circumstances’ to build in the greenbelt.

The new plans, submitted by Bewley Homes Plc and Square Bay LLP, claim to have addressed concerns made by the planning officer and other third parties including amending the design to reduce the number of developments to 37 homes, with a mix of apartments and houses.

Plans involve the re-location of the existing access along Maidenhead Road with associated parking, internal circulation, public open space, landscaping and related infrastructure.

Amendments also include a mix of tenure and houses to meet local needs including provision for 30 per cent affordable housing, vehicle and pedestrian access from Maidenhead Road to meet highway standards and new open space for existing and future residents.

The plans have so far received one objection on the Royal Borough website, from a resident from Willows Riverside Park who said: “Residents of the Willows are greatly concerned about parking for the resident of this project. Thirty-seven homes will require 74 parking spaces given the national average is two vehicles per home.”

Visit rbwm.gov.uk and search 19/01755/FULL to view the full application.