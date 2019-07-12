SITE INDEX

    • Homer First School celebrates birthday with 'Big 50th Birthday Bash'

    Homer First School and Nursery celebrated turning 50 years old with a summer fete last Saturday.

    The 'Big 50th Birthday Bash' took place at the school in Testwood Road.

    Entertainment included Sanders Street Dance, 'Twisted Bliss' stilt walkers and year three and four children performing songs from 1969 - the year the school was built.

    Also at the fete was a scrap-book for staff and parents to share their memories, some of which were former Homer First School pupils.

    Early years leader and nursery class teacher, Miss Hannah Lilley organised the event, she said: "The turn out was huge and the atmosphere was buzzing. Everyone had such a great time and the feedback has been wonderful".

     

