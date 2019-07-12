Independent pop-up shop comes to Windsor

The founder of a new pop-up gift shop in the town created it because she was ‘fed up of Windsor tourist shops selling London-focused products’.

Heidi Berry, 49, from St. Leonard’s Road, has just launched I Heart Windsor, based in Royal Windsor Station.

The independent shop will sell souvenirs, shopping bags, cards and prints, china mugs and “pokcet-money” priced gifts.

She said: “Working in the marketing industry for 25 years, I have roped in clever, creative clients to create the designs.”

This includes Rebecca De Jager, the owner of Hugo’s Workshop in Maidenhead.

“I’ve lived in Windsor for twenty years and always felt that there could be more good quality, ethically produced Windsor-focused souvenirs on offer for tourists and visiting friends alike, that’s made as locally and environmentally-sustainably as possible.

“After years of talking about it, through the encouragement of friends and colleagues, I have taken the plunge and am keen to collaborate with other local artisans and businesses to support local, independent trade in this historic town.”

Heidi’s nine-year-old daughter is “very excited” about the shop and will be helping out at weekends.

The stall will open seven days a week this month.

Contact hello@iheartWindsor.co.uk for more information.