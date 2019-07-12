Fresh proposals submitted to redevelop Medina Dairy site

Plans to replace an industrial site with a housing development and community centre in Dedworth have been submitted to the council for the third time.

Proposals to build 82 homes on the Medina Dairy site in Shirley Avenue would ‘revitalise’ the area, according to the developers.

The homes would be a mixture of houses and flats, eight of which would be classed as affordable housing along with 118 parking spaces.

The plans were submitted by Medina Property, associated with Medina Dairy situated on the three-acre site.

A previous application for 93 homes was refused by the council in July 2016, and a second application for 89 homes on the site was refused in June 2017.

The company appealed the decision but this was dismissed by planning Inspector G D Grindey in December, who said the loss of prayer rooms on the site which are used by Muslims for Friday prayers would ‘significantly affect’ the community.

Medina Property said it had addressed this concern in the new plans by including a community centre.

Ward councillor Carole Da Costa (WWRA,Clewer and Dedworth East) said she thought the developers had addressed previous concerns, but she did not think the community centre was necessary.

She said: “Medina Property were forced to provide a community centre [to address the concerns] but because of this there will be less affordable housing available.

“More social housing is what Windsor really needs.”

A comment in support of the plans on the Royal Borough website said it could ‘potentially support an increase in the academic or religious diversity in the area and promote much needed tolerance’.

It adds: “The Dedworth area is desperate for any form of regeneration and this project will partly achieve this ambition by delivering better quality housing and improvements to the environment.”

Medina Dairy declined to comment on the plans.

A determination date has not yet been set for the application.

Visit rbwm.gov.uk and search 19/01657/FULL to view the plans.